Secret City Under Denver International Airport and Protection Against HAARP - Terral Croft

The Denver International Airport has been the subject of theories and speculation for years, with many alleging that it is a hub of sex trafficking, which is just the beginning. Researcher and author Terral Croft returns for this final third installment to discuss the secrets of the airport and what he believes goes on underground. He says that the administrative state of the U.S. is very active there and alleges that a massive underground city that was started in 1938 that is now the primary model for all underground cities on the planet. Terral offers solutions to the heinous health hazards caused by the various biohazard weapons discussed in this three-part series, giving his expertise on how to deal with HAARP, nanotechnology, radiation toxicity, and Covid shot-related illnesses.







TAKEAWAYS





The murals at the Denver International Airport are strange and disturbing, telling us what the globalists are planning to unravel





Terral alleges that many of America’s three-letter agencies actually operate out of Denver, not Washington, D.C.





There is nothing to stop AI from taking over, but we can protect our health and our homes and limit AI’s control over us





Terral claims that AI is running a real-world simulation from the depths of Denver’s underground city







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3d2wSYy

The Mystery Explained Book: https://amzn.to/3qDbEqQ





🔗 CONNECT WITH TERRAL CROFT

Website: https://www.terral03.com/

Substack: terral.substack.com

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3qxLCp8

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





