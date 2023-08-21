Create New Account
Secret City Under Denver International Airport and Protection Against HAARP - Terral Croft
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
288 Subscribers
265 views
Published 20 hours ago

The Denver International Airport has been the subject of theories and speculation for years, with many alleging that it is a hub of sex trafficking, which is just the beginning. Researcher and author Terral Croft returns for this final third installment to discuss the secrets of the airport and what he believes goes on underground. He says that the administrative state of the U.S. is very active there and alleges that a massive underground city that was started in 1938 that is now the primary model for all underground cities on the planet. Terral offers solutions to the heinous health hazards caused by the various biohazard weapons discussed in this three-part series, giving his expertise on how to deal with HAARP, nanotechnology, radiation toxicity, and Covid shot-related illnesses. 



TAKEAWAYS


The murals at the Denver International Airport are strange and disturbing, telling us what the globalists are planning to unravel


Terral alleges that many of America’s three-letter agencies actually operate out of Denver, not Washington, D.C.


There is nothing to stop AI from taking over, but we can protect our health and our homes and limit AI’s control over us


Terral claims that AI is running a real-world simulation from the depths of Denver’s underground city



