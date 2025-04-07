Acts Of The Apostles Part #10-NOW THE END BEGINS-APRIL 6 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TONIGHT’S STUDY: In tonight’s Bible study, we are continuing our look at what Peter had to say to Cornelius, and this will lay the explosive groundwork for the ‘new thing’ the Lord is doing, sending the gospel to the gentiles. Going all the way back to Moses, the scripture of truth declares that, one day, the gentiles shall come to God’s light, and guess what? At this point in the book of Acts, that day has arrived! Join us as we follow the many steps leading up to the establishment of the Church Age, and the introduction of Paul’s gospel of the kingdom of God.