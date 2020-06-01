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Amazing Polly: THE GLOBAL HEALTH MAFIA PROTECTION RACKET (MIRRORED)
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462 views • June 01, 2020
Amazing Polly: THE GLOBAL HEALTH MAFIA PROTECTION RACKET (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1Z5VYqJqrtI/
BOOM revelations get bigger as we go along. Stay with me!
Fauci, Event201, Foundations ...and something called the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board. I expose the front organizations covering for the Global Health Mafia.
To send me a financial 'tip' to show appreciation you can either use paypal here: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge OR you can go to my website and find my PO Box address on the Contact page: https://www.amazingpolly.net/contact.html
THANK YOU to everyone for your contributions, prayers, news tips, letters, gifts, etc.
Bitchute VIDEO backup: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/jwqbrBoERrIj/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/99freemind
References:
NYT Coronovirus Fundraiser: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/04/world/europe/eu-coronavirus-vaccine.html
DZAU bio Ottawa Heart Institute: https://www.ottawaheart.ca/researchers/conferences-events/ottawa-heart-conference/program-and-speakers/dr-victor-dzau-md
GPMB Board of Directors: https://apps.who.int/gpmb/board.html
GPMB publication, Sept 2019: https://apps.who.int/gpmb/assets/annual_report/GPMB_annualreport_2019.pdf
Philanthropy News Digest: Klausner Fauci: https://philanthropynewsdigest.org/news/gates-foundation-names-new-director-of-global-health-program
Johns Hopkins commissioned by the GPMB: https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/newsroom/center-news/2019/2019-09-18-GPMBreport.html
Event 201 Players List: https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/players/index.html
National Herald: https://www.nationalheraldindia.com/international/why-is-gates-denying-event-201
Fauci Gates Foundation Grand Challenges board: https://gcgh.grandchallenges.org/about/scientific-board
VIDEO: Fauci “No doubt” of surprise outbreak: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNXGAxGJgQI
CEPI April pledges: https://cepi.net/news_cepi/belgium-and-canada-provide-funding-boost-for-cepis-covid-19-vaccine-research/
VIDEO: Victor Dzau at McGill “School of Population and Global Health: https://www.youtube.com/w..
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1Z5VYqJqrtI/
BOOM revelations get bigger as we go along. Stay with me!
Fauci, Event201, Foundations ...and something called the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board. I expose the front organizations covering for the Global Health Mafia.
To send me a financial 'tip' to show appreciation you can either use paypal here: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge OR you can go to my website and find my PO Box address on the Contact page: https://www.amazingpolly.net/contact.html
THANK YOU to everyone for your contributions, prayers, news tips, letters, gifts, etc.
Bitchute VIDEO backup: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/jwqbrBoERrIj/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/99freemind
References:
NYT Coronovirus Fundraiser: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/04/world/europe/eu-coronavirus-vaccine.html
DZAU bio Ottawa Heart Institute: https://www.ottawaheart.ca/researchers/conferences-events/ottawa-heart-conference/program-and-speakers/dr-victor-dzau-md
GPMB Board of Directors: https://apps.who.int/gpmb/board.html
GPMB publication, Sept 2019: https://apps.who.int/gpmb/assets/annual_report/GPMB_annualreport_2019.pdf
Philanthropy News Digest: Klausner Fauci: https://philanthropynewsdigest.org/news/gates-foundation-names-new-director-of-global-health-program
Johns Hopkins commissioned by the GPMB: https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/newsroom/center-news/2019/2019-09-18-GPMBreport.html
Event 201 Players List: https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/players/index.html
National Herald: https://www.nationalheraldindia.com/international/why-is-gates-denying-event-201
Fauci Gates Foundation Grand Challenges board: https://gcgh.grandchallenges.org/about/scientific-board
VIDEO: Fauci “No doubt” of surprise outbreak: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNXGAxGJgQI
CEPI April pledges: https://cepi.net/news_cepi/belgium-and-canada-provide-funding-boost-for-cepis-covid-19-vaccine-research/
VIDEO: Victor Dzau at McGill “School of Population and Global Health: https://www.youtube.com/w..
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
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