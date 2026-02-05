Industrial Demand and Supply Chain Disruptions, an interview with David Morgan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Refiners are jammed. Credit lines are stretched. Supply chains are choking under pressure. This isn’t just price action—it’s infrastructure strain. When liquidity dries up and processing stalls, real-world bottlenecks surface fast. If you can’t answer the exchange, the system answers for you. That’s the reality few talk about.
#SupplyChain #IndustrialDemand #SilverCrisis #MarketInfrastructure #RealAssets
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport