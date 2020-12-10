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Great Lady Waiting - Original Song - by Sparrow Scry 12-10-20
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4 views • December 10, 2020
A song I wrote.
*Disclaimer* Not responsible for any hearing damage that may occur from poor vocals, poor instrumentation, or poor performance. I am a songwriter, not a musician or singer.
*Disclaimer* Not responsible for any hearing damage that may occur from poor vocals, poor instrumentation, or poor performance. I am a songwriter, not a musician or singer.
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