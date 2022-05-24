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Yemeni Military Shot Down a Saudi Drone over Sanaa. Unfortunately, the Fall of the Unmanned Aircraft Caused Casualties. - Landing Caught on Film. 052322
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71 views • May 24, 2022
Yemeni military shot down a Saudi drone over Sanaa. Unfortunately, the fall of the unmanned aircraft caused casualties
An AP write up said:
Amid Yemen truce, Houthi rebels say falling drone kills 3
Yemen’s Houthi rebels say three people were killed in the country’s capital when a drone aircraft crashed in a neighborhood after being shot down
An AP write up said:
Amid Yemen truce, Houthi rebels say falling drone kills 3
Yemen’s Houthi rebels say three people were killed in the country’s capital when a drone aircraft crashed in a neighborhood after being shot down
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