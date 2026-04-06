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Lee Snethun's Fundamental Irreducible Yeast-Risen Bread Recipe, Fastest and Simplest Bread Recipe in Existence
LeeSnethun
LeeSnethun
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The world's fastest, simplest, yeast-risen wheat bread.  It took Lee(Energy) Henry Snethun a 10 year intent to find the most definitive, most fundamental ingredients and the procedures of the process(all while under serious to extreme duress of a nasty disease called advanced neurological lyme, still am now).  I intuitively-knew that "holy grail" of "peasantly-friendly" ease on the daily budget in the operating cost expenditure of making your own bread at home.  That's fine to have a simple recipe, but if bread-making has a relatively high cost of time, that some still can't afford to spend on, that's half the challenge. The process, the procedures, are minimal in effort and time.

It was a strange complex path that gained success with artificially-elevating the fementation ambient temperatures to over 150 degrees Fahrenheit with success, but as if the laws of physics changed my successes to consistent failures.  Synchronicity and divine destiny brought my Quest For The Holy Grail of Bread Recipes to the most simple, no exceptional method or skill required.  As long as the dough is above 70 Fahrenheit with 80 Fahrenheit good for good cell size/texture. 

15 -20 minutes to prepare/knead

65-75 minutes to rise

20 minutes to bake

115 minutes Total from start to finish

20-80 minutes to cool before consuming.  For supper, 20 minutes.  For sandwich slices, 80 minutes.


Youtube Channel

https://m.youtube.com/@LeeHenrySnethun


Youtube Playlist of Philadelphia Experiment Related Videos:

https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_T1F9QhT6wlX9VyVbq117kaN39lzeWwP


Archive.org Uploads Page

https://archive.org/details/@jibbyjo

*NOTE: On Archive.org Make sure to click on “Date Published” on the Filter or some videos/uploads will not show.

https://leesnethun.substack.com

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breadbread recipelee snethunirreducible bread recipefundamental bread recipe
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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