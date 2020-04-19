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Alpha Males, Mate Selection, and Related Issues
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42 views • April 19, 2020
There are two major camps: those who say that mate selection is all about the "Alpha" (naturally dominant ) male, and women prefer them, and those who say that natural hierarchies are nonexistent, since each man is individually different, and women prefer caring men. I say phooey to both camps, and present my sensible conclusion.
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