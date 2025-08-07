© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BIG PHARMA'S DIRTY SECRET: Curing patients bad for business
❓ Dr. Anthony Chaffee reveals leaked documents showing Goldman Sachs questioning whether curing patients is a sustainable business model.
“If a patient is cured, they’re a lost customer,” the firm acknowledged.
According to Chaffee, they even criticized Gilead for developing a cure for hepatitis C, urging them to focus on lifelong treatments instead.