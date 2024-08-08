BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How income tax was established in the U.S. despite the 16th Amendment?
Did the 16th Amendment in 1913 permit the creation of the US income tax system? The IRS claims that the 16th Amendment to the US Constitution, supposedly ratified in 1913, is what permitted the modern Income Tax system to be imposed on the American People.

In this week’s Freedom Hour, Peymon Mottahedeh, Founder and President of Freedom Law School, provides an insightful analysis of why the 16th Amendment does not affect the legality of today’s income tax system. He also reveals the constitutional loopholes and deceptions employed to compel Americans to pay federal income taxes, despite the Founding Fathers' intention to safeguard citizens from becoming subservient to the U.S. government.

For over 28 years, Freedom Law School has helped many Americans live free from IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. You can live free now with Freedom Law School’s 100% Guarantee against civil and criminal lawsuits. Take the 7 Steps to income tax freedom on our website, FreedomLawSchool.org.

income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxincomeauditswithholdingtax courttaxable incometrade or businessrevocation of election
