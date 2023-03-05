Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SDKFZ 251 HANOMAG GERMAN HALF-TRACK UP CLOSE IN WAR THUNDER
27 views
channel image
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
Published a day ago |
Shop nowDonate

The workhorse halftrack of the German military this came in over 50 variants and was so good it was produced after the war into the 50's. This is its hardest hitter with a Pak 40 anti tank gun. A great sniper in game!

Keywords
technologywarwarfaregamingtankswarthunderpanzer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket