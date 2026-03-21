ISRAELI PM NETANYAHU UNCONFIRMED REPORTS IN COMA AFTER BUNKER STRIKE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Developing reports from inside Jerusalem’s security apparatus suggest that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been incapacitated. According to an intimate source close to the Prime Minister’s inner circle, Netanyahu was severely injured during the massive Iranian missile strike on the Israeli command bunker.
The source claims that the Prime Minister is currently in a coma at a secure, undisclosed medical facility. While the official Government Press Office continues to release "proof of life" videos, which are continually debunked as AI-generated, close sources paint a different picture.
Originally published 19th March 2026
Mirrored - Israeli News Live
--------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!