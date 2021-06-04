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Walls Close In Around Fauci As More Emails Are Set To Be Released
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271 views • June 04, 2021
Twitter just banned another organization for announcing their plans to release thousands more of Anthony Fauci's emails. Meanwhile, Trump and a growing number of Republicans are questioning Fauci's behavior, with some urging criminal investigations. Also, National File is putting together the peices of how Fauci made sure bat coronavirus research would continue despite Trump ordering it to stop. Plus, big updates on the domino effect the Arizona Audit unleashed.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ba7f8958591d69987246b0
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ba7f8958591d69987246b0
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