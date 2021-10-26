© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Gates Is This Country's Biggest Farmland Owner
Follow
0
Share
Report
181 views • October 26, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/10/25/bill-gates-biggest-private-farmland-owner.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20211025_HL2&mid=DM1026810&rid=1302720816
https://www.youtube.com/embed/ifyzPe-59DI?wmode=transparent&;rel=0&enablejsapi=1
Bill Gates owns more farmland in the U.S. than any other private farmer, having purchased a total of 242,000 acres — much of it considered some of the richest soil in the country — in the past few years
A subsidiary of Gates’ personal investment company is an inaugural member of Leading Harvest, a nonprofit that developed a "sustainability standard" without offering farmers guidance to achieve the result
Gates has been calling for sustainable energy and reduced carbon emissions for over a decade, but has also heavily invested in lab-grown foods and toxic chemicals that poison the food supply
Your health and longevity are dependent on providing your body with necessary nutrients from whole food. It's simply impossible to maintain health with synthetic chemicals, fake meat and toxic GMO grains contaminated with pesticides
This article was previously published January 25, 2021, and has been updated with new information.
Knowledge is power. So is ownership, including land ownership. Did you know that Bill Gates is America's top farmland investor? This short video reveals many of the global strategies Gates has been using to influence your health and the food supply.
Through his founding of the second-largest technological company in the world,1 Gates has developed financial and influential relationships with powerful organizations responsible for many global decisions that affect your life.
Subtly, and sometimes not so subtly, his movements have grown a massive financial empire and expanded his ability to create change to support his goals. Gates is also a supporter of the "Great Reset" that promises "social cohesion, fairness, inclusion and equality,"2 while allowing elite billionaires to practice strategies that grew his and other billionaires' wealth by 26% during the pandemic in 2020.3
In other words, while supporting Marxist principles to spread the wealth — so by 2030 you can say, "I Own Nothing, Have No Privacy and Life Has Never Been Better"4 — he is enjoying the fruits of his labor by accumulating more wealth and property, a decidedly different approach to the Great Reset he promotes.
Put plainly, the political and ideological foundations of Marxism have once again surfaced, and in some arenas, are celebrated. However, it's vital to remember that unlike Walgreens' advertising campaign featuring a picture-perfect town of "Perfect,"5 Marxist philosophy has created tyranny and was responsible for the deaths of more than 100 million people in the last century, as aptly described by James Bovard in USA Today.6
History is studied and shared so the mistakes of the past are not repeated. However, it’s evident there are many who have forgotten, or never learned, what resulted behind the Iron Curtain from implementing the socialist principles which now underpin The Great Reset.
The Great Reset or Fourth Industrial Revolution has strong supporters among wealthy technocrats who will not redistribute their own wealth, but will only continue to grow their financial empires as the rest of the world suffers. Indeed, 2020 has only been a taste of what could come as more people lose their jobs and financial security, while those controlling the event become wealthier.
Bill Gates Is Now the Biggest Farmland Owner
The Land Report announced that multibillionaire Bill Gates currently holds the title as America's biggest private farmland owner. He owns 242,000 acres, nearly 52,000 more than the next largest farmland owner.7 To put this in perspective, 52,000 is equal to 39,325 football fields, including the end zones.8 His farmland (approximately 378.125 square miles) would rank in total land mass as the eighth largest city in the U.S. in 2010.9
It was Eric O'Keefe from the Land Report10 who ferreted out the story after reading that 14,500 acres of choice farmland in Benton County, Washington, had been sold for $171 million, or nearly $12,000 per acre. O'Keefe describes the area as "some of the richest farmland in the Lower 48," that "savvy investors have been plowing millions of dollars into."11
Although the seller was listed as John Hancock Life Insurance, the buyer was reported as a limited liability company from Louisiana. Digging deeper and engaging their research team, he discovered the paper trail led to a company managed by Michael Larson, manager of the Gates' personal portfolio and much of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for the last 25 years....
https://www.youtube.com/embed/ifyzPe-59DI?wmode=transparent&;rel=0&enablejsapi=1
Bill Gates owns more farmland in the U.S. than any other private farmer, having purchased a total of 242,000 acres — much of it considered some of the richest soil in the country — in the past few years
A subsidiary of Gates’ personal investment company is an inaugural member of Leading Harvest, a nonprofit that developed a "sustainability standard" without offering farmers guidance to achieve the result
Gates has been calling for sustainable energy and reduced carbon emissions for over a decade, but has also heavily invested in lab-grown foods and toxic chemicals that poison the food supply
Your health and longevity are dependent on providing your body with necessary nutrients from whole food. It's simply impossible to maintain health with synthetic chemicals, fake meat and toxic GMO grains contaminated with pesticides
This article was previously published January 25, 2021, and has been updated with new information.
Knowledge is power. So is ownership, including land ownership. Did you know that Bill Gates is America's top farmland investor? This short video reveals many of the global strategies Gates has been using to influence your health and the food supply.
Through his founding of the second-largest technological company in the world,1 Gates has developed financial and influential relationships with powerful organizations responsible for many global decisions that affect your life.
Subtly, and sometimes not so subtly, his movements have grown a massive financial empire and expanded his ability to create change to support his goals. Gates is also a supporter of the "Great Reset" that promises "social cohesion, fairness, inclusion and equality,"2 while allowing elite billionaires to practice strategies that grew his and other billionaires' wealth by 26% during the pandemic in 2020.3
In other words, while supporting Marxist principles to spread the wealth — so by 2030 you can say, "I Own Nothing, Have No Privacy and Life Has Never Been Better"4 — he is enjoying the fruits of his labor by accumulating more wealth and property, a decidedly different approach to the Great Reset he promotes.
Put plainly, the political and ideological foundations of Marxism have once again surfaced, and in some arenas, are celebrated. However, it's vital to remember that unlike Walgreens' advertising campaign featuring a picture-perfect town of "Perfect,"5 Marxist philosophy has created tyranny and was responsible for the deaths of more than 100 million people in the last century, as aptly described by James Bovard in USA Today.6
History is studied and shared so the mistakes of the past are not repeated. However, it’s evident there are many who have forgotten, or never learned, what resulted behind the Iron Curtain from implementing the socialist principles which now underpin The Great Reset.
The Great Reset or Fourth Industrial Revolution has strong supporters among wealthy technocrats who will not redistribute their own wealth, but will only continue to grow their financial empires as the rest of the world suffers. Indeed, 2020 has only been a taste of what could come as more people lose their jobs and financial security, while those controlling the event become wealthier.
Bill Gates Is Now the Biggest Farmland Owner
The Land Report announced that multibillionaire Bill Gates currently holds the title as America's biggest private farmland owner. He owns 242,000 acres, nearly 52,000 more than the next largest farmland owner.7 To put this in perspective, 52,000 is equal to 39,325 football fields, including the end zones.8 His farmland (approximately 378.125 square miles) would rank in total land mass as the eighth largest city in the U.S. in 2010.9
It was Eric O'Keefe from the Land Report10 who ferreted out the story after reading that 14,500 acres of choice farmland in Benton County, Washington, had been sold for $171 million, or nearly $12,000 per acre. O'Keefe describes the area as "some of the richest farmland in the Lower 48," that "savvy investors have been plowing millions of dollars into."11
Although the seller was listed as John Hancock Life Insurance, the buyer was reported as a limited liability company from Louisiana. Digging deeper and engaging their research team, he discovered the paper trail led to a company managed by Michael Larson, manager of the Gates' personal portfolio and much of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for the last 25 years....
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.