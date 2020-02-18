Wolfgang Halbig Interview Interview By Libertarian Party of Florida members. 10/14/2015

Interview by Candidate of FL House 69 Robert Saviola and Kevin O'Neill, of Wolfgang Halbig. Audience questions at end.

Our county affiliate organization of the Libertarian Party of Florida is not afraid to learn from controversial experts such as Mr. Wolfgang Halbig. He stands by his comments and critiques of his, or ours, are respectively welcomed. Additionally, this is an edited video of a post-live stream event of October 14, 2015. We received several comments from self described 2nd hand witnesses, and an open invite REMAINS OPEN for them to put their actual witnesses in touch with us. We will respectfully perform any interview with these witnesses, or even victims, under one condition. That is, that it will be done live, or live through Google Hangouts or similar, and streamed to The People. Additionally, the organizers of this event are skeptical that anyone ever died at Sandy Hook. If we are proven to be wrong, we would extend our apologies to anyone affected and or offended by this presentation - as any decent person world. Unfortunate for us all, including the good people of Newtown CT., this disaster has befallen all of us, and the issue is just too big and widespread for any freedom, liberty and constitutionally minded person to just do nothing. With that said, any witness of the events, weather a LE officer, or a citizen, that is willing to go live - we are willing to host that messaging. Respectfully, the Executive Committee of the Libertarian Party of Hillsborough County.