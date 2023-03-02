Tom Renz | Censorship Kills

#Censorship kills, and #Google is doubling down. It's great to see #twitter and other platforms fighting and making strides in the right direction, however we need to do much more. Censoring the #truth regarding #COVID treatments, #deathjabs, #masks, #socialdistancing, and #lockdowns has caused millions of deaths and it's part of the #WEF agenda, if we know the truth they lose. #Justice #CrimesAgainstHumanity #GodWins #FirstAmendment #Freedom

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Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Jan. 20th & 21st - Tickets Now On Sale for Nashville, TN (8 AM start time)

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102





