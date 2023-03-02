Tom Renz | Censorship Kills

#Censorship kills, and #Google is doubling down. It's great to see #twitter and other platforms fighting and making strides in the right direction, however we need to do much more. Censoring the #truth regarding #COVID treatments, #deathjabs, #masks, #socialdistancing, and #lockdowns has caused millions of deaths and it's part of the #WEF agenda, if we know the truth they lose. #Justice #CrimesAgainstHumanity #GodWins #FirstAmendment #Freedom
www.TomRenz.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.