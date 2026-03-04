BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
RT News - March 4 2026 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
The war on Iran continues as salvos of American missiles are launched and explosions are reported in the capital and the surrounding region. That's as Israel reports it's dropped the largest number of munitions in its history in the last several days. Iranians mourn the victims of the US-Israeli massacre on a girls' school in the city of Minab that claimed the lives of 175. And as feared, it's turning into a regional war. Israel ramps up its strikes on neighboring Lebanon with a number of cities across the country coming under attack including the nation's capital.


RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

iranrussiawarukrainert
