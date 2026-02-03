Committee 300: CIA ex-agent exposes hidden elite pulling global strings - John Coleman, Throwback

THROWBACK: CIA ex-agent exposes hidden elite pulling global strings

John Coleman, a former intelligence officer, stated that the world is run by a hidden elite group called the Committee of 300.

The group operates above governments, controlling politics, finance, media, and war from the shadows.

He described it as an inner circle of powerful families, bankers, and institutions allegedly steering world events behind the scenes.

In 1990, he laid out statements in his book, Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Committee of 300.