Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Militants with Radical Islamist Insignia, including those characteristic of the IS, were Eliminated in Belogorovka in Donbass by soldiers of the 2nd Army Corps
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1019 Subscribers
101 views
Published 15 hours ago

Militants with radical Islamist insignia, including those characteristic of the IS, were eliminated in Belogorovka in Donbass by soldiers of the 2nd Army Corps.


RIA Novosti has obtained a video showing a number of bodies of soldiers who fought for the Ukrainian Armed Forces lying in an enemy stronghold captured by fighters.


On the uniform of one of the destroyed militants there is a chevron used by IS

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket