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END TIMES: Bio-Sensors, Cashless Society & Forced Vaccines
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60 views • July 04, 2020
Jesus chastised the religious elite of His day for not being able to see the signs of the times they were living in. Let’s not be like them!
Today, Zach will be highlighting three glaring signs that we are living in the end times: bio-sensors to track our health, the push for a cashless, digital society, and forced vaccines. These are all props on a stage for an end-time play that is about to begin.
The one-world system of government is being built now and will one day be handed over to the antichrist.
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Would you consider partnering with us? Please click this link for more information! https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write or donate to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
************
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
Today, Zach will be highlighting three glaring signs that we are living in the end times: bio-sensors to track our health, the push for a cashless, digital society, and forced vaccines. These are all props on a stage for an end-time play that is about to begin.
The one-world system of government is being built now and will one day be handed over to the antichrist.
************
Would you consider partnering with us? Please click this link for more information! https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write or donate to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
************
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
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