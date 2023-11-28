Left behind in the landfill, his body just could not take it anymore, tears fell in despair

Pitiful Animal





Nov 26, 2023





I was writing these lines with a broken heart.

This was Vivi, whom I met a few days ago.

The dog was abandoned in a harsh environment

There was no roof, no food, he had to endure torrential rains every day

His body just could not take it anymore, tears fell in despair

He entered my heart and I could not get over it.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zVrCsYKVroA