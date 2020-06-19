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CHAZ/CHOP: A Failed Socialist Experiment | Popp Culture
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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917 views • June 19, 2020
Social experiments sometimes succeed. Socialist experiments always fail.

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Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gh93PP7QM7Y
2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZhbydhzQUzU
3. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ms-qKpUuDxs
4. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m-_-fXgEFi8
5. https://archive.ph/ft0jS
6. https://archive.ph/Dauvt
7. https://archive.ph/jhK4R
8. https://archive.ph/0uIGw
9. https://archive.ph/10Sf8Vv
10. https://archive.ph/guyj
11. https://archive.ph/TVFZ9
12. https://archive.ph/ugz7H
13. https://archive.ph/Z0F5C
14. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V-qHeMuOS1Q
15. https://archive.ph/ZO5Zy
16. https://archive.ph/AG0Bs
17. https://archive.ph/ZkDRJ
18. https://archive.ph/ZJ877
19. https://archive.ph/E7Luy
20. https://archive.ph/CrXqx
21. https://archive.ph/XGJy4


Video Throwbacks
System Surfers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBL4ThmjowE
Keywords
trumpblackfunnyconservativeliberalantifademocrattruthsocialism2020republicanseattlered pilllivesmatterredonkulaschopterrence poppchaz
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