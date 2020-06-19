© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CHAZ/CHOP: A Failed Socialist Experiment | Popp Culture
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
917 views • June 19, 2020
Social experiments sometimes succeed. Socialist experiments always fail.
Join the fight against Fourth Wave Feminism!
https://www.amazon.com/Surviving-Fourth-Wave-Feminism-West/dp/B0892HW2NG/
Sandman wants to tell you about the Brave Browser!
Download the Brave Browser today and say goodbye to corporate ads: https://brave.com/san644
Sponsored by Goble's "The Rules: Reclaiming Your Manhood, Your Freedom, and Your Sanity"
Get your Free PDF at http://www.vongoblerules.com/
Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
Free with Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/Killer-Killers-Book-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B082Z8LP44/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gh93PP7QM7Y
2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZhbydhzQUzU
3. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ms-qKpUuDxs
4. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m-_-fXgEFi8
5. https://archive.ph/ft0jS
6. https://archive.ph/Dauvt
7. https://archive.ph/jhK4R
8. https://archive.ph/0uIGw
9. https://archive.ph/10Sf8Vv
10. https://archive.ph/guyj
11. https://archive.ph/TVFZ9
12. https://archive.ph/ugz7H
13. https://archive.ph/Z0F5C
14. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V-qHeMuOS1Q
15. https://archive.ph/ZO5Zy
16. https://archive.ph/AG0Bs
17. https://archive.ph/ZkDRJ
18. https://archive.ph/ZJ877
19. https://archive.ph/E7Luy
20. https://archive.ph/CrXqx
21. https://archive.ph/XGJy4
Video Throwbacks
System Surfers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBL4ThmjowE
Join the fight against Fourth Wave Feminism!
https://www.amazon.com/Surviving-Fourth-Wave-Feminism-West/dp/B0892HW2NG/
Sandman wants to tell you about the Brave Browser!
Download the Brave Browser today and say goodbye to corporate ads: https://brave.com/san644
Sponsored by Goble's "The Rules: Reclaiming Your Manhood, Your Freedom, and Your Sanity"
Get your Free PDF at http://www.vongoblerules.com/
Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
Free with Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/Killer-Killers-Book-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B082Z8LP44/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gh93PP7QM7Y
2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZhbydhzQUzU
3. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ms-qKpUuDxs
4. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m-_-fXgEFi8
5. https://archive.ph/ft0jS
6. https://archive.ph/Dauvt
7. https://archive.ph/jhK4R
8. https://archive.ph/0uIGw
9. https://archive.ph/10Sf8Vv
10. https://archive.ph/guyj
11. https://archive.ph/TVFZ9
12. https://archive.ph/ugz7H
13. https://archive.ph/Z0F5C
14. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V-qHeMuOS1Q
15. https://archive.ph/ZO5Zy
16. https://archive.ph/AG0Bs
17. https://archive.ph/ZkDRJ
18. https://archive.ph/ZJ877
19. https://archive.ph/E7Luy
20. https://archive.ph/CrXqx
21. https://archive.ph/XGJy4
Video Throwbacks
System Surfers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBL4ThmjowE
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.