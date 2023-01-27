Western Ukraine, personnel of a military recruitment center received a plan for the village - to draft 100 men
They arrived to the village and could not find anyone! Not because everyone is at the front. Because they all just took off. Those who went to work abroad earlier - stayed there. Others simply went into hiding.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.