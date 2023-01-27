Create New Account
Published 16 hours ago |

Western Ukraine, personnel of a military recruitment center received a plan for the village - to draft 100 men

They arrived to the village and could not find anyone! Not because everyone is at the front. Because they all just took off. Those who went to work abroad earlier - stayed there. Others simply went into hiding.

