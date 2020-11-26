Thanksgiving Special! Leo Martin, David Knight, Recapturing The Reigns 2020 Follow Along on Isaiah 58 Ministries blogspot.comResistance Chicks Blogspot.comLeo Martin is an expert historian on the Pilgrims and their landing at Plymouth Rock. In his tours he makes it a point to highlight the fact that the Pilgrims trusted in God, watched for, and relied on His Miraculous Hand in preserving their lives.Presidential Election 2020, Lockdowns, The Rona, Tyranny, confusion, etc. War between "powers". All comes from Greed, sin men breaking "the Ten Commandments of God. Who can help us have peace. How can we contribute to Shutting it all down? The opposite of what we see in the news, the North to the South, The East from the West. We turn from men to God For Jesus Christ is the Prince of Peace who calms the Storm. Peace Be still!Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus ChristCopyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.