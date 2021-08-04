Montana Lawmakers Must Stop Big Tech Abuse, Says Rep. Tschita

Big Tech companies discriminating against people based on their political and religious views need to be held accountable, and Representative Brad Tschita of Montana introduced a bill to do just that in his state. In this interview with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman, Rep. Tschita talks about his bill, which would have given jurisdiction over the social-media behemoths to the Public Service Commission. It failed by one vote thanks to RINOs this session, but lawmakers are not giving up on protecting their constituents, the high-profile lawmaker, who is currently running for Senate, explained at the Red Pill Expo. Alex and Brad also discuss other key issues on what states can do to protect citizens under America’s constitutional system of government.



DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.