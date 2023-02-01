"Monkey Man" is a song by English band The Rolling Stones, featured as the eighth track on their 1969 album Let It Bleed.
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards wrote "Monkey Man" as a tribute to Italian pop artist Mario Schifano, whom they met on the set of his movie Umano Non Umano! (Human, Not Human!). Recorded in April 1969, the song's introduction features distinctive vibraphone, bass, guitar, and piano. Richards plays main riff and slide guitar solo, Jagger provides vocals, producer Jimmy Miller plays tambourine, Nicky Hopkins plays piano, Charlie Watts provides drums, while Bill Wyman plays vibraphone and bass. Wyman's vibraphone is mixed onto the left channel together with Hopkins' piano.
Mick Jagger – vocals
Keith Richards – guitars, backing vocals
Bill Wyman – bass guitar, vibraphone
Charlie Watts – drums
Nicky Hopkins – piano
Jimmy Miller – tambourine
The Rolling Stones performed "Monkey Man" often on their 1994–1995 Voodoo Lounge Tour. A recording from their 2002/03 Licks Tour is included on Live Licks (2004).
Monkey Man
The Rolling Stones
Written by: Michael Phillip Jagger, Keith Richards
Album: Let It Bleed
Released: 1969
I'm a fleabit peanut monkey
All my friends are junkies
That's not really true
I'm a cold Italian pizza
I could use a lemon squeezer
What you do?
But I've been bit and I've been tossed around
By every she-rat in this town
Have you, babe?
Well, I am just a monkey man
I'm glad you are a monkey woman too
I was bitten by a boar
I was gouged and I was gored
But I pulled on through
Yes, I'm a sack of broken eggs
I always have an unmade bed
Don't you?
Well, I hope we're not too messianic
Or a trifle too satanic
We love to play the blues
Well I am just a monkey man
I'm glad you are a monkey, monkey woman too, babe
I'm a monkey
I'm a monkey
I'm a monkey man
I'm a monkey man
I'm a monkey...
