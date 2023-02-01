Monkey Man The Rolling Stones

"Monkey Man" is a song by English band The Rolling Stones, featured as the eighth track on their 1969 album Let It Bleed.

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards wrote "Monkey Man" as a tribute to Italian pop artist Mario Schifano, whom they met on the set of his movie Umano Non Umano! (Human, Not Human!). Recorded in April 1969, the song's introduction features distinctive vibraphone, bass, guitar, and piano. Richards plays main riff and slide guitar solo, Jagger provides vocals, producer Jimmy Miller plays tambourine, Nicky Hopkins plays piano, Charlie Watts provides drums, while Bill Wyman plays vibraphone and bass. Wyman's vibraphone is mixed onto the left channel together with Hopkins' piano.

Mick Jagger – vocals

Keith Richards – guitars, backing vocals

Bill Wyman – bass guitar, vibraphone

Charlie Watts – drums

Nicky Hopkins – piano

Jimmy Miller – tambourine

The Rolling Stones performed "Monkey Man" often on their 1994–1995 Voodoo Lounge Tour. A recording from their 2002/03 Licks Tour is included on Live Licks (2004).

I'm a fleabit peanut monkey

All my friends are junkies

That's not really true

I'm a cold Italian pizza

I could use a lemon squeezer

What you do?

But I've been bit and I've been tossed around

By every she-rat in this town

Have you, babe?

Well, I am just a monkey man

I'm glad you are a monkey woman too

I was bitten by a boar

I was gouged and I was gored

But I pulled on through

Yes, I'm a sack of broken eggs

I always have an unmade bed

Don't you?

Well, I hope we're not too messianic

Or a trifle too satanic

We love to play the blues

Well I am just a monkey man

I'm glad you are a monkey, monkey woman too, babe

I'm a monkey

I'm a monkey

I'm a monkey man

I'm a monkey man

I'm a monkey...