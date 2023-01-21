Del BigTree at the HighWire





Jan 20, 2023





The CDC and FDA have sounded an alarm of an increased risk of strokes for over 65’s after their mRNA booster shot. Still no transparency with the data as the public forced yet again to take the word of agencies with rapidly waning integrity and trust.





POSTED: January 20, 2023





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v26ghss-are-covid-19-vaccines-causing-strokes.html



