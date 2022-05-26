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The Southern Border Update | Refugee Camps Under Construction | 28,000 illegal aliens PER DAY.
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21 views • May 26, 2022
Raul Reyes is an Air Force Lt. Col (Ret) running for Texas State Senate District 24. He has the endorsement of former National Security Advisor Lt. Gen (Ret) Michael Flynn who just last week toured the border with Lt. Col Reyes and saw the devastation swampy politicians have wrought on the country. Make no mistake, it's not just Biden who favors open borders; these bought and paid for Chamber of Commerce Republicans like Dan Patrick are just as bad, if not worse.
Learn More about Raul Reyes Here: https://www.reyes4texas.com
Social Media: @reyes4texas
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Learn More about Raul Reyes Here: https://www.reyes4texas.com
Social Media: @reyes4texas
AFFILIATES FOR TODAY’S VIDEO | GREAT DEALS!
Take advantage of our affiliates fantastic sales from the show:
Mike Lindell | My Pillow Products—---------- https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
Dr. Kirk Elliott PhD | Gold and Silver—------ https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
Dr. Zelenko | Z-Stack–—-------------------------https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
MMM Grills & MMM Griddles—----------------https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
Directly support my work HERE—-------------https://gofund.me/55708bc6
Join JSLAY on your favorite audio podcast platform HERE: https://linktr.ee/jslaypodcast
For Business, Media or Bookings, please contact us at: [email protected]
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