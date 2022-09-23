Russian Bombers Fly Near USA. Prepare For An Invasion Unlike Any Other Russian surveillance aircraft enters Alaska’s defense zone

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Russian surveillance aircraft enters Alaska’s defense zone: NORAD
Russia flies reconnaissance aircraft in restricted zone near Alaska, NORAD planes scrambled
Two Russian planes rerouted after attempting to enter Canadian airspace
China slams US Senate bill supporting Taiwan's defense
China Sends Troops to Russia as 50k Soldiers Take Part in Military Exercise
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