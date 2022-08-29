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RT
August 27, 2022
Fighting continues in the Donetsk Republic, with Russian-backed troops advancing on towns being used as firing positions by the Ukrainian army. RT's Roman Kosarev joins a tank battalion in the city of Maryinka, filing this report.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1hisct-rt-follows-tank-brigade-in-dpr-as-it-strikes-ukrainian-positions.html