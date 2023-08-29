Create New Account
Geopolitics and Empire with Hrvoje Morić
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel

newspodcastgeopolitics

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/moric-geopoliticsandempire/

Joining James today is Hrvoje Morić, the host and producer of the Geopolitics & Empire Podcast. They discuss Morić's background, the work he does at geopoliticsandempire.com, his guiding philosophy and motivations, what he feels to be the most important issues facing us today and where he stands on the black pill / white pill spectrum.
newspodcastjames corbettgeopoliticsgeopolitics and empirecbdcthe official corbett report rumble channelhrvoje moric

