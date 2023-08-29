Geopolitics and Empire with Hrvoje Morić



https://www.corbettreport.com/moric-geopoliticsandempire/

Joining James today is Hrvoje Morić, the host and producer of the Geopolitics & Empire Podcast. They discuss Morić's background, the work he does at geopoliticsandempire.com, his guiding philosophy and motivations, what he feels to be the most important issues facing us today and where he stands on the black pill / white pill spectrum.

