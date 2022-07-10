Welcome To Proverbs Club.Expectations Of The Righteous And The Wicked.

Proverbs 10:28 (NIV).

28 The prospect of the righteous is joy,

but the hopes of the wicked come to nothing.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

While the Righteous can expect joy,

the Wicked can expect nothing.

https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8uzd57

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