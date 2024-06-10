BBC VAX EXPERT KILLED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Michael Mosley. Rest in peacel. https://x.com/tulloch1978/status/1799817353854898474
Dr. Michael Mosley, who was part of the BBC series, Trust Me, I’m a Doctor, was found dead next to an umbrella. "If I wasn't vaccinated the things i would worry about, apart from ending up in hospital, are giving it to someone else (like my mother) and getting long Covid."
Michael Mosley: Who was the TV doctor?
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=1bTKroEBmPY
