Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hamas Again Trumpets its Goal for Israel -- do you Support?
Recharge Freedom
318 Subscribers
12 views
Published Yesterday

A Hamas leader went on television and stated that its goal was to wipe Israel from the face of the earth, and that their actions on October 7 were completely justified. Yet, people continue to support Palestine and Hamas, when there's very little difference between the two.#palestine #hamas #israel #terrorism


