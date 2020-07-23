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President Trump Launches “Operation Legend” To Bring Law And Order To American Cities - War Room Full Show
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13 views • July 23, 2020
Join Harrison Smith as he sits in for Owen Shroyer and welcomes some of the best guests on television today. Comedian Ryan Long talks about speaking truth through humor, and Clay Clark lends his brilliance, experience, and faith to the fight for human freedom. Savanah Hernandez joins to break down “Operation LeGend,” President Trump’s initiative to bring law and order to American cities. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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