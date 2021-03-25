NASA: Something Massive Discovered Above Our Planet

Multiple Strange Objects Seen from the Space Station:

NASA just said that something massive has shown itself above our planet. Today, we take a look at this massive object that has just shown itself above our planet.



Due to the increased interest in space over the last few decades, it became imperative for space agencies to establish permanent space stations in space to help with continuing research projects and plans.



This led to the creation of the international space station of which can be used by all nations and governments in a joint effort to further research in all areas. Of course, attempting to understand a brave new frontier comes with a variety of strange and mysterious circumstances that researchers are still trying to better understand.