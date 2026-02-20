SCOTUS Rules Against Trump's Tariffs, U.S. To Attack Iran - Timelines About To Change

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
END TIME NEWS REPORT * 2.20.2026
TRUMP'S TARIFFS SHOT DOWN BY SUPREME COURT
1-https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/holdscotus-rules-trump-tariffs
2-https://slaynews.com/news/trump-responds-supreme-court-blocking-global-tariffs-backup-plan/
U.S. TALKS WITH IRAN...
https://joehoft.com/us-talks-iran-reportedly-fall-apart-is-war/
U.S. ACTION AGAINST IRAN WITHIN DAYS?
https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/ex-idf-military-intelligence-chief-suggests-us-action-against-iran-could-come-within-days/
POTENTIAL ATTACK ON IRAN...
https://www.twz.com/news-features/final-pieces-moving-into-place-for-potential-attack-on-iran
U.K. BLOCKS U.S. FROM RAF BASES
https://www.independentsentinel.com/90-chance-the-us-will-strike-iran-uk-blocks-us-from-raf-bases/
IRAN, RUSSIA TO CONDUCT JOINT DRILLS
https://tass.com/world/2088363
SITUATION RE: STRAIT OF HORMUZ
1-https://defencesecurityasia.com/en/russia-china-iran-maritime-security-belt-2026-strait-of-hormuz-us-carrier-strike-group/
2-https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/iran-ready-to-close-hormuz-strait-if-needed-as-soon-as-possible---commander-of-irgc-navy-1123645276.html
THREAT FROM SUSAN RICE
https://www.independentsentinel.com/susan-rice-threatens-companies-if-they-retake-power/
MAMDANI GOES AFTER THE MONEY
1-https://nypost.com/2025/11/15/us-news/mamdani-taps-defund-the-police-champion-to-head-team-steering-his-transition-to-nyc-mayor/
2-https://twu106.org/mamdani-threatens-to-raid-nyc-employee-pension-reserves/
