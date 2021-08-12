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Video Advice: The Food and Water Are Poisoned Consciously [11.08.2021]
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335 views • August 12, 2021
Are the Satanist Trying To Kill us 'Softly'? [25.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zCvEaD9tKu0Z/
https://rumble.com/vj0v2p-are-the-satanist-trying-to-kill-us-softly-25.06.2021.html
Kanye West worship Satanism... Would you trust a Satanist?
A few of many proofs:
Tamara: Kanye West the 'Christian' [06.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LQx7mAMFIUcS/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TzWYVP2odUQ&;t
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9oyQ2FyaOek
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2-ro5zpNhA&;t
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt28O6ktvMivHEUJMVnlbew/videos
And people think the government actually cares about us. Imagine what’s in the covid vaccines
People: just remember that the same people in the gov that lets this food circulate is the same people pushing the so called “necessary injections”....
Original title: KANYE WEST "This may be the most important video you’ve watched on Youtube"
34,286 views Aug 11, 2021
Video Advice
2.74M subscribers
https://youtu.be/_M0GWN8P6eY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAwylBbx8RiRD3VsaYdwNTw
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zCvEaD9tKu0Z/
https://rumble.com/vj0v2p-are-the-satanist-trying-to-kill-us-softly-25.06.2021.html
Kanye West worship Satanism... Would you trust a Satanist?
A few of many proofs:
Tamara: Kanye West the 'Christian' [06.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LQx7mAMFIUcS/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TzWYVP2odUQ&;t
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9oyQ2FyaOek
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2-ro5zpNhA&;t
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt28O6ktvMivHEUJMVnlbew/videos
And people think the government actually cares about us. Imagine what’s in the covid vaccines
People: just remember that the same people in the gov that lets this food circulate is the same people pushing the so called “necessary injections”....
Original title: KANYE WEST "This may be the most important video you’ve watched on Youtube"
34,286 views Aug 11, 2021
Video Advice
2.74M subscribers
https://youtu.be/_M0GWN8P6eY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAwylBbx8RiRD3VsaYdwNTw
Keywords
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