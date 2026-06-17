THIS THURSDAY ON THE HIGHWIRE!

Robert Kennedy Jr. is calling out a medical journal for pulling a paper on SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome) and demanding transparency. Tulsi Gabbard just released evidence of U.S. government funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries including Ukraine, debunking the Russia hoax theory. Jefferey Jaxen breaks it all down.





Del just returned from Poland, where he spoke to Parliament, met with MPs, doctors, scientists, and lawyers fighting the same battles, and sat down with the woman the corporate media calls the leader of anti-vaxxers in Poland.





The HighWire, this Thursday at 11 AM Pacific, 2 PM Eastern. 👇





The HighWire with Del Bigtree

📅 June 18, 2026

⏰ Thursday, 11AM PT | 2PM ET

📺 Watch at: TheHighWire.com/WATCH