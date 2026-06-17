BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THIS THURSDAY ON THE HIGHWIRE!
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5815 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • Yesterday

Robert Kennedy Jr. is calling out a medical journal for pulling a paper on SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome) and demanding transparency. Tulsi Gabbard just released evidence of U.S. government funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries including Ukraine, debunking the Russia hoax theory. Jefferey Jaxen breaks it all down.


Del just returned from Poland, where he spoke to Parliament, met with MPs, doctors, scientists, and lawyers fighting the same battles, and sat down with the woman the corporate media calls the leader of anti-vaxxers in Poland. 


The HighWire, this Thursday at 11 AM Pacific, 2 PM Eastern. 👇


The HighWire with Del Bigtree

📅 June 18, 2026

⏰ Thursday, 11AM PT | 2PM ET

📺 Watch at: TheHighWire.com/WATCH

Keywords
newsdelbigtreethehighwire
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The $300 Billion Mirage: How the U.S.-Iran Deal is destined to fail because Israel won&#8217;t stop the bloodshed in Lebanon

The $300 Billion Mirage: How the U.S.-Iran Deal is destined to fail because Israel won’t stop the bloodshed in Lebanon

Lance D Johnson
Section 224 and the Debate Over U.S.-Israel Security Cooperation

Section 224 and the Debate Over U.S.-Israel Security Cooperation

Chase Codewell
Trump&#8217;s Historic Choice: Humanity Either Has a Future, or a Collapse

Trump’s Historic Choice: Humanity Either Has a Future, or a Collapse

Mike Adams
Anthropic AI Model Removed Amid Ad Hoc Regulatory Actions

Anthropic AI Model Removed Amid Ad Hoc Regulatory Actions

Chase Codewell
Ukraine and Moldova Launch EU Accession Talks Amid Ongoing War

Ukraine and Moldova Launch EU Accession Talks Amid Ongoing War

Garrison Vance
The Empire&#8217;s Winter: Shattering the illusion of American comfort and reclaiming the soul of resilience

The Empire’s Winter: Shattering the illusion of American comfort and reclaiming the soul of resilience

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy