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Sen. Johnson: This isn't the Democrat Party of your parents, grandparents
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40 views • March 08, 2021
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., calls for the resumption of Trump-era immigration policies to solve the ‘national security issue’ at the border. He also tells ‘Fox News Live’ Democrats acted ‘completely partisan’ during COVID-19 stimulus talks.
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