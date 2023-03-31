Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3033b - [DS] Lost The Court Of Public Opinion, The Bait Has Been Set, Years Of Planning
277 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 16 hours ago |
Shop now

Ep. 3033b - [DS] Lost The Court Of Public Opinion, The Bait Has Been Set, Years Of Planning


 The [DS] has now lost the court of public opinion. Every time they attacked Trump it was an attack on the American people and this woke the American people up. Trump has been baiting them in from the beginning and now he has almost completed the setup and the sting operation. The last part is to allow the [DS] to bring up to the brink of war, this will jolt the rest of the people awake. Years of planning but now the people are awake and ready to battle the [DS].

Save yourself during “Blackout Day” with this life-saving gadget:

http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo Code SPRING20 for 20% oFF 



Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket