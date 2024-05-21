Healing Hearts Through Effective Communication

In this devotion, listeners are encouraged to apply tips for improving relationships by integrating faith and effective communication. The speaker shares insights on common communication barriers such as explosion, tears, and silence, and how they can harm relationships. Biblical guidance from Proverbs highlights the importance of listening to God's word. The personal testimony underscores the transformative power of faith and forgiveness in one's life. The devotion closes with gratitude and a prayer for blessings on marriages and family relationships.
00:00 Opening Remarks and the Importance of Sharing Devotions
01:05 The Joy and Transformation of Being a Christian
02:04 Personal Testimony and the Power of Forgiveness
03:06 Communication Killers in Relationships
07:05 The Role of Silence in Communication
09:03 Guidance from the Word of God on Communication
10:23 Closing Thoughts and Encouragement
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.