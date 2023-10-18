1 Maailman Luominen Minipyhis

Minipyhiksessa kerrotaan miten Jumala loi maailman. Teksti perustuu 1. Moos. 1: 1-25 ja muistolauseena on Ilm. 4: 11. Flanellokuvat ja tuntikehys on Bernice C. Jordanin 1960 vihkosessa 1 Alkujen kirja. Kerronta tapahtuu omin sanoin ja flanellokuvat kuuluivat opetussarjaan. Ei-kaupalliseen kayttoon ainoastaan.
