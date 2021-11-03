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Dr Wastila U.S. Senator Ron Johnson Holds Panel in DC on COVID19 Vaccine Mandates Vaccine Injuries
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112 views • November 03, 2021
Dr Wastila U.S. Senator Ron Johnson Holds Panel in DC on COVID19 Vaccine Mandates Vaccine Injuries
Nov 2 2021
https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/2021/10/media-advisory-sen-johnson-holds-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates-and-vaccine-injuries
https://www.weau.com/2021/11/03/sen-johnson-hosts-panel-highlighting-people-claiming-be-harmed-by-covid-19-vaccines/
https://twitter.com/HighWireTalk/status/1455535208393060353
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson holds a panel discussion in Washington, D.C., with doctors and medical researchers who treat COVID-19 vaccine injuries, along with patients who have experienced adverse events due to the COVID-19 vaccine.
SenatorRonJohnson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lepqvdXoA2E
https://rumble.com/vokrf7-sen.-johnson-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates.html
Senator Johnson Expert Panel on Federal Vaccine Mandates and Vaccine Injuries
Nov 2 2021
https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/2021/10/media-advisory-sen-johnson-holds-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates-and-vaccine-injuries
https://www.weau.com/2021/11/03/sen-johnson-hosts-panel-highlighting-people-claiming-be-harmed-by-covid-19-vaccines/
https://twitter.com/HighWireTalk/status/1455535208393060353
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson holds a panel discussion in Washington, D.C., with doctors and medical researchers who treat COVID-19 vaccine injuries, along with patients who have experienced adverse events due to the COVID-19 vaccine.
SenatorRonJohnson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lepqvdXoA2E
https://rumble.com/vokrf7-sen.-johnson-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates.html
Senator Johnson Expert Panel on Federal Vaccine Mandates and Vaccine Injuries
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