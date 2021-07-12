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Can Yoga be Christianized?
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20 views • July 12, 2021
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Dave, you state in chapter 7, of your book, and I’m quoting: “In spite of the advertisements and talk about health and fitness, yoga’s real goal is to awaken Kundalini power, coiled like a serpent at the base of the spine, ready to spring up to manifest itself through the alleged chakras, (centers of universal force) of the body.” Now, what exactly is Kundalini yoga, or Kundalini power, for that matter?
Free YOGA AND THE BODY OF CHRIST eBook: https://davehunt.org
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
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Dave, you state in chapter 7, of your book, and I’m quoting: “In spite of the advertisements and talk about health and fitness, yoga’s real goal is to awaken Kundalini power, coiled like a serpent at the base of the spine, ready to spring up to manifest itself through the alleged chakras, (centers of universal force) of the body.” Now, what exactly is Kundalini yoga, or Kundalini power, for that matter?
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