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PART 1 - 2022-04-27 15.32.41 The Importance of Focusing on the Root Cause of Covid-19
The HWP Report
The HWP Report
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284 views • April 28, 2022
Discussion on my latest publication on the Covid situation. The pdf can be downloaded here https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xYdWqCzuu1jkk3BI7JHpvmE11ppMJeei/view?usp=sharing

"Thank you Dr. Kirsten for the webinar and answering my questions.
I was able to read the entire PDF, which took very complex information and presented it in a very easy to understand, concise and affecting way. You are a master at brevity!
I learned some new information today. I also appreciated the break down and illustration of the root causes of the Pandemic. This helps me to narrow down my activism efforts to doing things that will take down the entire house (the foundation) rather than just the periphery (the roof and some windows). Also, your illustration identified the different layers of the fraud and the hierarchy in which they operate. Now, I realize that I need to address each layer with a different strategy, as addressing all the layers together or in the same way not be the most effective way to change them.
I will reach out to you, as you suggested, if I need further paperwork in my activism efforts. Thanks again! 🙏🏾"
Keywords
new world orderglobalist agendacovid-19sars-cov2epi-politics
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