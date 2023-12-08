FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, October 28, 2023.





In Matthew 10:22, God manifested in the flesh, Immanuel, Yeshua, Jesus Christ says: And ye shall be hated of all men for my name's sake: but he that endureth to the end shall be saved.





In these end times, as God’s people, we must carry on through, despite hardships or trials that come our way. Why must we go through hardships and trials?





Because God is moulding us as a sculpture being moulded by the potter. We are being moulded by God the Father as the potter who fashions his clay. We are that clay. As we read in Isaiah 64:8, But now, O Lord, thou art our father; we are the clay, and thou our potter; and we all are the work of thy hand.





Through much tribulation, God is perfecting us to His liking, to reflect the image and likeness of Christ Who is without sin. We must also go through trials, some of us must go through very intense trials so that we reflect the righteousness of Christ. Altogether, as followers of Christ, we must reflect the image, likeness of Christ, in other words, His righteousness since Christ committed no sin. So must we.





In speaking of tribulation, in Matthew 5:11, Christ warns us: Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake. Christ later adds in Matthew 10:22: And ye shall be hated of all men for my name's sake: but he that endureth to the end shall be saved.





As we read in Revelation 2:10, Fear none of those things which thou shalt suffer: behold, the devil shall cast some of you into prison, that ye may be tried; and ye shall have tribulation ten days: be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life.





Don’t let trials, affliction, persecutions or being reviled by your accusers separate you from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. In case if you are wondering what being reviled means, it means to be scolded or receive abusive treatment including abusive language from your accusers.





Remember we are to be as lambs: we are to be kind, we are to be a light to those in the world who live in spiritual darkness and be filled with the love of God towards all men. As we are reminded by Christ in Matthew 5:44, But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you.





Matthew 5:44 is the epitome of true, biblical Christianity which focuses on love towards all men especially our enemies and those who hate us and persecute us. The love of Christ that abides in you towards your enemies may just help them to see Christ living in you and that may just change them to turn to Christ and to be partakers of the love of God and eternal life through Christ our Lord.





Our dear brother and apostle of God, Paul, reminds us in 1 Corinthians 13:7: Beareth all things, believeth all things, hopeth all things, endureth all things.





Whatever affliction, abusive treatment and persecution coming your way as a faithful and obedient follower of Christ, remain strong in your faith in Christ and endure to the end and thou shalt be saved as you will see and be with Christ’s in the clouds of heaven at His glorious return...and you will spend eternal life with God and He will give thee a crown of life.





Praise be to the Most High God Who lives forever.





Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].