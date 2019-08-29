This Will Water Your Plants While on Vacation Works Like A Charm

Everyone needs a vacation from time to time. Pets often get put under the care of a friend, neighbour or pet boarding house, but what about plants? Some plants can last a long time without water, but other plants need weekly or even daily care. If you are going away for a trip, you need to ensure that your plants will receive enough water to survive your absence. Here are Some DIY ways worth Giving a Try.





1.Make Bottle Drip System

Make sure that the soil is completely damp. If the soil is too-dry, it will soak-up all the water from your bottle before you even leave for your trip. Having the soil already damp before you begin will ensure that the plant doesn't soak-up the water too fast.



Pierce several holes at the bottom and on the sides of a plastic bottle and bury it in the soil next to the plant, leaving the mouth of the bottle exposed.

Just before you Leave for the trip, fill the bottle with water to the top. The water will gradually drip into the soil keeping your plants happy.



2.Water plants with a wine bottle

Carefully pierce a few holes in a screw-top lid of an empty wine-bottle using a screwdriver or nail. Fill the bottle with water and then screw the lid back-on. Now bury it top side down in the soil – the water will drip through the holes slowly watering your plants.



3.Place saucers under pots.

Keep indoor and outdoor potted plants on a saucer so excess water is collected and reabsorbed.





4.Self-watering pot using string

Take a length of cotton string or cloth and push one end into the soil of your pot plant and the other end into a Gallon-size jar of water.

When the soil becomes dry water will be drawn through the string by the genius of capillary action, rehydrating the plant.



Position the jug so that it is out of direct sunlight; this will reduce the amount of evaporation, consider putting a piece of duct-tape over the mouth of the jug; be careful not to cover the string, this will help slow down the rate of evaporation.



Make sure that the mouth of the jug is above the base of the plant. If the jug is too low, put it on top of a book, a block, or an upturned pot to raise it up a little. This way, the water will be able to drip down the string.



The string must be able to hold-water. If it can't hold-water, this method won't work.





And 5. Time Share with Friends

Form a vacation watering co-op with one or more friends. Make arrangements to take-care of each other’s garden while away on vacation. You'll care for their plants while they're away and they'll care for yours, while you take off. Try and make it easier on them by keeping the hose-handy and ready to go and grouping as many plants together as you can.





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