Silver Identification

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sterling silverware, jewelry and other silver objects are made from 92.5% silver. Pre-1965 silver coins are 90% silver. How can real silver be identified?
Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the control system, holistic philosophy: https://yeswise.com
~ program archives, notes, resources: https://AwareMore.com/Programs
~ survival preparedness: https://survivethechanges.com
~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com
~ best flaxseed – highest oil, lowest toxic metals: https://FlaxFood.com