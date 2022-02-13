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COVIDLAND - Part 2: The Mask
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628 views • February 13, 2022
MIRRORED - https://www.newswars.com/must-watch-worldwide-premiere-of-covidland-the-mask/
COVIDLAND: The Mask is the second episode of Infowars’ riveting COVIDLAND Original Series. This powerful installment documents the truth about face masks while drawing on expert interviews familiar with the regulatory codes for personal protective equipment (PPE) to examine the negative health and psychological impact that masks have on the youth.
COVIDLAND: The Mask is the second episode of Infowars’ riveting COVIDLAND Original Series. This powerful installment documents the truth about face masks while drawing on expert interviews familiar with the regulatory codes for personal protective equipment (PPE) to examine the negative health and psychological impact that masks have on the youth.
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